History of Bull Riding from Evans Feed

Bull riding started as a fun ranch contests in Mexico, fairs and wild west shows picked it up.

Bull riding began as a fun ranch contests in Mexico. Fairs and wild west shows picked it up and from there it became rodeos and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) was born. Big crowds, big bulls, and big money-- and lots of fun!Dale and Melba Evans started Evans Feed and Livestock Supply on November 20, 1978, in Madera, California. Dale had worked 23 years at Teco, a leading feed and livestock supply company, prior to starting Evans Feed.After six years of success, Dale went ahead and expanded Evans Feed & Livestock Supply in 1984 and again in 2002. Today, their son Roger follows in the footsteps of Dale and Melba, continuing the strong Evans' legacy.Evans Feed has become the Valley's feed and livestock supply store of choice with three locations in Madera, Chowchilla, and Porterville.At Evans Feed, they know they would be nothing without their loyal customers. That's why customer service is always job number one. They will get you what you want, when you want it, at a price that won't break the bank. Plus, their friendly store associates will always serve you with a smile on their face.Treating folks like family is what has made them successful for so long. They are proud to say that many of their ranching and farming families have come to them for three or even four generations.But they are not just a local feed and supply store, they are a part of your community. Evans Feed actively supports FFA and 4H chapters to teach kids leadership, personal development, and career success through agricultural education.-----241 South E StreetMadera, CA 93638Phone: (559) 673-9420Fax: (559) 673-4560HoursM-F: 8 am-5:30 pmSat: 8 am-5 pmSun: 9 am-4 pm-----79 West Orange AvenuePorterville, CA 93257Phone: (559) 781-8685FAX: (559) 781-7765HoursM-F: 8 am-5:30 pmSat: 8 am-4 pmSun: Closed-----24148 Robertson BoulevardChowchilla, CA 93610Phone: (559) 665-7891Fax: (559) 665-4569HoursM-F: 8 am-5 pmSat: 8 am-5 pmSun: Closed