Horn Photo wins 2019 Retailer of the Year

FRESNO, Calif -- Digital Imaging Reporter, the photo-imaging industry's leading business trade publication, has named Horn Photo in Fresno as their 2019 Retailer of the Year.The award is presented annually to the photo retailer who exhibits leadership, innovation and exemplary customer service.Owner Stan Grosz says he was shocked to hear about the award, especially going up against bigger chains across the country."It was a little surprising that they went with a single store," Grosz said. "But i think it's because we are innovative, we stay with technology and we embrace it, we have a lot of fun."Grosz purchased the store with his wife Shelly from the Horn family 38 years ago, and now, they have the only full-service camera store between Hollywood and Sacramento.