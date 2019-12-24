award

Horn Photo wins 2019 Retailer of the Year

By Rudy Rendon
FRESNO, Calif -- Digital Imaging Reporter, the photo-imaging industry's leading business trade publication, has named Horn Photo in Fresno as their 2019 Retailer of the Year.

The award is presented annually to the photo retailer who exhibits leadership, innovation and exemplary customer service.

Owner Stan Grosz says he was shocked to hear about the award, especially going up against bigger chains across the country.

"It was a little surprising that they went with a single store," Grosz said. "But i think it's because we are innovative, we stay with technology and we embrace it, we have a lot of fun."

Grosz purchased the store with his wife Shelly from the Horn family 38 years ago, and now, they have the only full-service camera store between Hollywood and Sacramento.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessawardphoto
AWARD
Step back to 1969 with locations from Tarantino's film
Comedy legends Burnett, Tomlin, Newhart, Lear and Reiner honored by Paley Center
Clovis principal honored with top education award
Fresno State senior awarded CSU system's highest achievement award
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Firefighter injured as crews battle massive flames at Reedley home
Authorities search for Atwater woman last seen in Southern California
Vigil held for man killed by party crasher in Fresno County
1 killed on Hwy 152 after car explodes with driver stuck inside
Near misses, deadly crash for wrong-way driver on Highway 180
US soldier killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
Show More
More people leaving CA than moving in, report finds
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
Activists hope to build 'all-inclusive' city for nation's homeless in CA
Ice and fog contributed to 69-car pileup in Virginia, police say
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
More TOP STORIES News