Hundreds of Google employees expected to walkout today

Hundreds of Google engineers and other workers are expected to walk off the job this morning.

The protest is called "Walkout for Real Change."

They are protesting the internet company's treatment of executives accused of sexual misconduct.

The employees will demand several key changes in how sexual misconduct allegations are dealt with at the firm.

This includes a call to end forced arbitration a move which would make it possible for victims to sue.

The protest comes a week after a New York Times story detailed allegations of sexual misconduct about the creator of its Android software, Andy Rubin.

The report said Rubin received a $90 million severance package in 2014, even though Google concluded the sexual misconduct allegations again him were credible.

In a recent tweet Rubin called the Times article inaccurate and denied the allegations.

