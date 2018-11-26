In bloom: The 4 best florists in Clovis

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Clovis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for florists.
---
1. Wild Rose Floral
PHOTO: MORGAN A./YELP
Topping the list is Wild Rose Floral. Located at 1450 Tollhouse Road, Suite 106, the florist is the highest rated florist in Clovis, boasting five stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp.
Wild Rose is known for its fresh, artistic flower arrangements that have frequently exceeded Yelpers' expectations. Arrangements range from soft and romantic to bold and beautiful and are tailored to fit your occasion and budget.
2. Chocolates & Posies
PHOTO: CHOCOLATES & POISES/YELP
Next up is Chocolates & Posies, situated at 2139 Shaw Ave., Suite E2 With five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, the florist, chocolatier and gift shop has proven to be a local favorite.
You'll find flowers, gourmet chocolates, home decor and gifts for any occasion. Whether you need a bridal bouquet for your special day, a last-minute corsage for a formal dance or the right roses to surprise your main squeeze, this shop will make it happen. It offers same-day delivery and gives out free fudge samples. Browse the online catalog.
Yelper Philip C. wrote, "Let these cupids pick out the perfect flora and confectionaries to adorn your love nest! They upped my romantic game to the next level."
3. Clovis Floral & Cafe
PHOTO: TIFFANY S. /YELP
Clovis Floral & Cafe, located at 612 Fourth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the florist four stars out of 54 reviews.
This shop offers an array of custom floral designs, gift baskets and balloons and chocolates. Yelpers have noted Clovis Floral's creative designs, ranging from a birthday cake topper to centerpieces made with red, white and blue flowers for a golf fundraiser. Order online or call the store for recommendations.
4. A Secret Garden
Photo: A SECRET GARDEN/Yelp
A Secret Garden, a florist, is another go-to, with four stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 522 Pollasky Ave. to see for yourself.
Depending on the occasion, this family-owned shop will add accents to its floral arrangements, like a stuffed teddy bear to welcome a new baby. It also offers boutonnieres, corsages, bouquets and more, often serving families throughout the life cycle from proms and graduations to weddings and baby showers.
Bailey F., shared, "I ordered a bouquet for my best friend who just had a baby girl. Not only did they make a beautiful bouquet, but they also added a pink, patchwork teddy bear that is now the little girl's favorite toy. I would use this shop over and over again!"