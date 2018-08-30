BUSINESS

In-N-Out faces backlash, calls to boycott after donation to California Republican Party

A campaign on Twitter is gaining steam to boycott In-N-Out, after the fast food chain donated to the California Republican Party.

A campaign on Twitter is gaining steam to boycott In-N-Out, after the fast food chain donated to the California Republican Party. Public filings show the company gave $25,000 to the GOP on Tuesday.

After people found out on Twitter, some users began to protest, using the hashtag #BoycottInNOut.

One person tweeted, "Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party... it's time to Boycott In N Out - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps... perhaps animal style!"



Another user said, "I've enjoyed the convenience of the drive-thru 3 miles from my house, but no way do they get my money now."

Not all In-N-Out fans are on board with the boycott, though.

One person tweeted, "Sorry I will never #BoycottInNOut I dont care who they donate to."

Here's a look at some of the tweets from those for and against the boycott:

