After people found out on Twitter, some users began to protest, using the hashtag #BoycottInNOut.
One person tweeted, "Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party... it's time to Boycott In N Out - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps... perhaps animal style!"
In-n-Out Burger is financing the Republican Party. Time for a boycott. #boycottinnout— William Schindler (@BrotherWm108) August 30, 2018
Another user said, "I've enjoyed the convenience of the drive-thru 3 miles from my house, but no way do they get my money now."
Not all In-N-Out fans are on board with the boycott, though.
One person tweeted, "Sorry I will never #BoycottInNOut I dont care who they donate to."
Here's a look at some of the tweets from those for and against the boycott:
Sorry I will never #BoycottInNOut I dont care who they donate to. Chick Fill A sucks so I dont care but I wont go along with this one.— Dragonfly⭐On⭐Deck (@IDoTheThinking) August 30, 2018
Of course they like the CA GOP, they proselytize on all their food with hidden bible versus. I can live with that. https://t.co/gycCs12Xlf
People should #BoycottInNOut because it's overrated, not because it supports Republicans, which it has since, oh, forever.— GustavoArellano (@GustavoArellano) August 30, 2018
Go #InNOut !!! It’s impossible to #BoycottInNOut , it’s a life necessity! Liberals are making In N Out rich! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Gx9D2fpcCs— Matthew (@_MATH_YOU) August 30, 2018
Thanks for making my decision where to eat easier!!! I will never support another burger from In N Out #BoycottInNOut— NaturalInstincts (@Instincts19) August 30, 2018
I think I’ll have to fly to California just to buy a few now. Can you really blame them for donating to the party that is pro business and pro tax cuts? #BoycottInNOut— Dillon Hinkle (@DillonHinkle94) August 30, 2018
#BoycottInNOut because they donated $25,000 to the GOP— Matt Hues (@Shoelessdrummer) August 30, 2018
Would you like some racism and hate with your burger? #BoycottInNOut— Jeffrey Labowski (@PenguinLast) August 30, 2018
How DARE people have opposing political views to myself!? If that ever happens, then you are a racist! #BoycottInNOut— Stone Lemon (@StoneLemon) August 30, 2018
Let also boycott Democrat leaning businesses whose idiots support #BoycottInNOut. Lets boycott everything. Maybe these fools below will go away— iamyouandyoubeeyou (@iamyouandyoube1) August 30, 2018