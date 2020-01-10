abc11 troubleshooter

If you bought Infants' Tylenol, you could be part of $6.3 million settlement

If you bought Infants' Tylenol in the last five years, you could have money coming your way.

Johnson and Johnson has agreed to pay up to $6.3 million dollars to customers who bought Infants' Tylenol since 2014.

The settlement is in response to a class-action lawsuit where Johnson and Johnson was accused of deceptive packaging the medicine in which it was uniquely formulated for infants, when in reality it was the same concentration found in Children's Tylenol. Johnson and Johnson denies any wrongdoing but agreed to pay $6.3 million dollars to consumers to settle the lawsuit.

If you bought Infants' Tylenol and have proof of purchase, the settlement will provide $2.15 for every 1 or 2 fl. oz. bottle purchased. If you don't have proof of purchase, you can collect up to seven bottles for a maximum payment of $15.05. The purchase dates go from October 2014 through January 6, 2020.

You do have to file a claim. The deadline to file is April 13, 2020.
