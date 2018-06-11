BUSINESS

'IHOP' name change: 'IHOb' stands for International House of Burgers

After 60 years as IHOP, the International House of Pancakes will change its name to IHOb, according to a tweet from the company. (IHOP/Twitter)

After 60 years as IHOP, the International House of Pancakes has a new, burger-centric name.

In a tweet on Monday, the chain revealed that the "b" in the previously announced name change stands for "burgers." The change is even reflected in the restaurant's Twitter handle, which is now @IHOb.

When the change was announced, many social media users had guessed that the "b" might stand for "breakfast" or "brunch."

Among the burgers now available are Big Brunch, Cowboy BBQ, Mushroom Swiss, Jalapeno Kick and Mega Monster.

Although the marketing ploy brought a lot of social media attention to the restaurant chain, the name change is not official.
