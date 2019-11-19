IRS looking to fill 1,400 temporary positions in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Looking for a job?
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is looking for qualified applicants to fill over 1,400 temporary positions in Fresno.
The agency is looking for clerks, data entry clerks, and tax examiners for jobs up to four months.
According to the IRS, a clerk will generally sort and open mail, tax returns and organize files. A data entry clerk's main duty will be to key in numeric data from tax returns on a computer while a tax examiner normally reviews returns for accuracy and errors.
The agency says people of all ages can apply.
Those interested should search for job announcements on usajobs.gov with the keyword "Internal Revenue Service" and location Fresno, CA.
In September, the IRS announced it would be shutting down the Fresno tax return processing center following the 2021 season. Around 3,000 of the center's 5,700 full-time and seasonal employees will be laid off.
