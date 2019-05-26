storm

'Island Water Park' closes ahead of latest spring storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ahead of the latest spring storm expected later this weekend, The Island Water park has decided to close this weekend.

The business in Northwest Fresno issued a safety alert Saturday saying they have decided to stay closed due to weather and safety concerns.

But they will be back open on Memorial Day.

Active Service Members and their families will get in free on Monday with military ID.
