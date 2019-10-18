JOB ALERT: New restaurant in northeast Fresno Vyxn hiring this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new restaurant is scheduled to open next month in northeast Fresno -- and the owner is looking to hire employees.Vyxn Restaurant & Lounge is located at Friant and Fort Washington next to The Standard."It's more of an upscale kind of vibe. And we're excited to bring something new to the Valley," said Marketing Director Audrey Sosa.The restaurant is the latest venture for Lewis Everk of Everk Hospitality Group.He's also behind LUXS Lounge and Jugo Salad & Juice Bar.He describes Vyxn as a 'shareable small plate steakhouse' concept.Starting this Saturday, October 19, the restaurant will hold open interviews.All positions are needed - everything from servers and hostesses to barbacks and dishwashers.Interviews will be held through Monday, October 21.You can apply online and send your resume at www.thevyxn.comThe restaurant is scheduled to open to the public during the first week of November.