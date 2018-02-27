CHINA PEAK

JUST IN: China Peak announces Friday opening

China Peak is undergoing its second temporary shutdown of its already short ski season. (KFSN)

In a Facebook post, China Peak Mountain Resort says they are opening Friday, March 2nd.
James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In a Facebook post, China Peak Mountain Resort says they are opening Friday, March 2nd.


The resort plans on running the new Chair 2, Chair 6, and the Beginner Hill for Friday and will open more over the weekend.

They'll be open Friday-Monday through April.

China Peak's Nick Cohee told Action News on Monday, "It's been the most challenging season anyone has seen in California. Snowpack is well below normal, possibly the worst anybody has ever seen."

An unusually warm and dry January has paralyzed business at the ski resort. The upper mountain has been closed all season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesssnowchina peaksierraFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHINA PEAK
A soggy start to spring in the Valley
Rainstorm impacts Friday events
Snowboarder dies at China Peak after falling head-first into deep powder
Friends and family remember snowboarder who died at China Peak
Eastbound State Route 168 is currently closed at Auberry Road
More china peak
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News