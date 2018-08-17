FRESNO COUNTY

Kingsburg business is making a fun space for kids while providing tasty treats for adults

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) --
Playing, climbing, and bouncing by kids is allowed every day at new business Uptown Sprouts in Kingsburg. It's a playful environment that is winning over some loyal customers.

The owner of Uptown Sprouts, Pam Stephanian, said, "They walk in here and say, we wish we had something like this in Fresno, Clovis, or Visalia. We get people from San Diego or Canada or tourists and say they wish they had one where they lived."

The kid-friendly business is the idea of owner Stephanian, who saw a need in her own community.

"When my kids were little there was really nothing for them to do in Kingsburg, except go to the local park. I would take them to Fresno almost every day for entertainment and I built this so we could have entertainment for kids in Kingsburg and the surrounding areas."

The business has a cafe and indoor playground for kids six and younger under one roof.

Customer Deanna Molinar said, "It's neat in that when you come, the kids can come and play in an enclosed area and you can actually enjoy your coffee."

Molinar said it's nice to get a much-needed break inside a kid-friendly place. There is a fee for kids to play on the camping themed area. The camper kitchen is a hit for the children, who love playing with the toys and appliances. On one side of the business, it's all play and the other is dedicated to its cafe and drinks.

They not only have hometown charms, but they have hometown treats. They make a lot of treats by hand from pinwheels to caramel cinnamon rolls. The goal is to provide good food and good company.

Uptown Sprouts is open Monday through Friday 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The owner says it has been a blessing to see her idea become a busy place.

"It's nice watching the families get together, bond and play some games."

A place to make memories and hopefully wear your kiddo out.
