AG WATCH

Kingsburg company develops driver-less sprayer

EMBED </>More Videos

The robotic system is fully automated and offers pinpoint application of pesticides and fertilizers. The company says it could save farmers thousands. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The makers of a futuristic looking mobile spray machine are preparing to begin mass production in Kingsburg.

Dave Crinklaw is proud of his invention that he calls the, "Global Unmanned Spray System, and what that is is the whole package of what we've done here."

On Wednesday, Crinklaw showed Action News the metallic piece of machinery he has spent the past decade developing.

It might look like something you'd find in the bat cave, but it's been called the next big thing in farming.

Here's why: growers spray orchards and vineyards with everything from pesticides to fertilizer and today that process involves using a spray rig pulled behind a tractor. That means a human is at the controls just feet away from whatever is being sprayed. GUSS runs by itself.

"We have gotten calls and emails throughout the world to purchase our machines and not only to purchase our machines but to utilize our technology," said Crinklaw.

That has the makers of GUSS looking to streamline the production process.

During a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, executives announced the construction of a 19,000 square foot fabrication shop on Simpson Street. Officials say the new state of the art shop will help the company meet the increased demand for their custom-built product.

"We're looking at producing two to three a week eventually," said Crinklaw. "We have to ramp up to that. but that's our goal, and we're very excited about that."

Kingsburg city officials are excited too. Production on the unmanned spray machine will initially bring around 20 high paying jobs to the area.

"It's very innovative," said Kingsburg Mayor Michelle Roman. "To have something that's driverless, that's wireless; I've never heard of something like this. Something from here in the Valley, that's homegrown, that's been developed by someone from Fresno State, I think is very exciting."

Construction on the fabrication shop in Kingsburg is expected to be completed by March 2019.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessag watchagriculturefarmingrobotsKingsburg
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AG WATCH
Labor crew supervisor convicted of human trafficking
TCSO use technology to catch man suspected of stealing from Visalia area farmers
Growers getting a few extra weeks of water
Heat wave brings early harvest for Valley farmers
Dairy farmers say cows surviving through triple-digit heat
More ag watch
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News