Kmart and Sears stores start liquidation sales across the US

Liquidation sales being at dozens more Kmart and Sears stores that are closing across the US. (Shutterstock)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Liquidation sales begin at dozens more Kmart and Sears stores that are closing across the US.

Thirteen Kmart stores and 33 Sears stores are being affected by the most recent shut-down announcement. That includes the Clovis Kmart here in the Central Valley.

All of the stores' items will be sold to customers at a discounted price, starting as soon as August 30th at some locations. The Clovis location has not yet started a liquidation sale.

It comes after Sears and Kmart recently announced 46 more stores were closing after a year of continuous financial struggle. These recent closures come after nearly 400 stores shut down in the past year.

Check out the list of Sears and Kmart stores closing here.
