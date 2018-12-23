Last minute shopping? Here's a list of stores open on Christmas Eve in Fresno

It is the last weekend before Christmas and for some that means putting those final touches on gifts to be placed under the tree. While for others, it means time to finally start shopping.At the River Park Shopping Center several stores including Target are busy with shoppers.One tells us he always waits until the final hours because he enjoys the thrill."1000% I do last minute shopping every single year. I know there is going to be crowds. I know things are going to be gone, but something about having to fit everything into a short amount of time just gets me excited. I love it," said Gavin Harrison.Another shopper tells us he goes to the stores right before Christmas to pick up some extra gifts for his kids."So there are some last minute things that pop-up in my head, like I just don't feel like I have enough for my kids for Christmas. So I want to make sure I got to get these things and it just pops up in my head and I can't get it online in time," said Chris Fernando.These shoppers even gave a couple tips on waiting. They say it is best to go in the early morning hours.Here are list of a few stores that will be open on Christmas Eve:River Park12 a.m. - 6 p.m.River Park7 a.m. - 11 p.m.River Park7 a.m. - 6 p.m.Villaggio Retail Center9 a.m. - 6 p.m.7 a.m. - 10 p.m.4080 W Shaw Avenue7 a.m. - 6 p.m.2097 W Shaw Avenue7 a.m. - 11 p.m.3043 W Shaw Avenue7 a.m. - 10 p.m.Manchester Center10 a.m. - 8 p.m.Fashion Fair10 a.m. - 6 p.m.