Latino Life: Young Visalia Artist Creating Bold Work

She is only 19 years old but with a paintbrush in hand, Mikayla Gutierrez is armed with creativity beyond her years.Bloody reds and cactus greens fill the canvas as her creative instincts take over; with dabs of color, she launches fireworks of expression.The South Valley student is currently studying art at College of the Sequoias in Visalia. With her self-portrait near her, she sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno to discuss what inspires her creations--creations that infuse themes of love, heartache, and family.She creates art mainly as a means of healthy self-expression. Mikayla says she is inspired by her life experiences to produce work that is vivid and surreal, creating a therapeutic middle ground between reality and her imagination.Mikayla is on Facebook as Mikayluvvv and Instagram as @mikayluvvv.She also has an EtsyHere are some excerpts from the Latino Life interview:Mikayla spent the next half hour working on a new painting during Latino Life which she revealed at the end of the show.Watch the entire interview on video.