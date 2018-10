Latino Life: Young Visalia Artist Creating Bold Work

EMBED >More News Videos She is only 19 years old but with paintbrush in hand Mikayla Gutierrez is armed with creativity beyond her years.

She is only 19 years old but with a paintbrush in hand, Mikayla Gutierrez is armed with creativity beyond her years.Bloody reds and cactus greens fill the canvas as her creative instincts take over; with dabs of color, she launches fireworks of expression.The South Valley student is currently studying art at College of the Sequoias in Visalia. With her self-portrait near her, she sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno to discuss what inspires her creations--creations that infuse themes of love, heartache, and family.She creates art mainly as a means of healthy self-expression. Mikayla says she is inspired by her life experiences to produce work that is vivid and surreal, creating a therapeutic middle ground between reality and her imagination.Mikayla is on Facebook as Mikayluvvv and Instagram as @mikayluvvv.She also has an EtsyHere are some excerpts from the Latino Life interview:Mikayla spent the next half hour working on a new painting during Latino Life which she revealed at the end of the show.Watch the entire interview on video.