tourism

Livingston rolls out red carpet for tourism - by painting curbs green

EMBED <>More Videos

City officials say these parking zones and signs will make it easier for buses to stop by, while bringing some tourism dollars.

By
There are always tour buses on the 99 whether they're headed to San Francisco, LA, or even Yosemite.

Wherever the destination, Livingston wants to be part of the journey.

City officials say these parking zones and signs will make it easier for buses to stop by, while bringing some tourism dollars.

A few paint strokes could help put Livingston on the maps of tour bus companies.

"We're telling the tour bus world out there that this is where they need to come by," Livingston City Manager Jose Antonio Ramirez.

Public Works crews are painting the curbs green along Gallo Court and Gallo Drive.

In that same area are new signs that mark the spots solely for tour buses, which helps alleviate their challenge of finding parking.

"The one place they would park is in the TA , but there was designated area for tour buses. I thought - 'let's make tour bus friendly stops for them', and that's what we came up with," said Livingston Police Chief Ruben Chaves.

Chavez helped come up with the idea for the parking spots.

The goal is to get buses to stop, and its passengers to swing by the nearby restaurants and shops in the area.

The city manager says if this generates enough buzz, it might encourage new businesses to build in Livingston.

"We want to give them choices, we want them to spend tax dollars here. On another front, that's one way to say that we're business friendly," Ramirez said.

There's at least 10 restaurants that are walking distance from the tour bus zones.

Anabela Simas and Sylvia Corona, who both work at McDonald's, say they used to see a lot more tour buses, and they're glad to soon see that foot traffic again.

"The growth. The different people. We really like the rushes when people show up. It's exciting to see so many people show up," Corona said.

"It's great for business. We get to interact with people we normally wouldn't so I think it's a great idea," said first assistant Anabela Simas.

Chavez and the city manager are now reaching out to more than 35 bus companies to get the word out, and hopefully see some new visitors stop by Livingston.

Ramirez estimates that at the very least, the city could make about $10,000 in revenue from just having these spots available to tour buses.

They also plan to reach out to more than 160 state bus association members in hopes of attracting more tourism to the city.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
businesslivingstontourism
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOURISM
Sycamore Island, one of Valley's hidden gems, reopens
Wealthy family willing to pay $100k for photographer to travel world
Conference center and hotel could come to Oakhurst
Wine Country tourism may be down due to fires
TOP STORIES
Now, private security guards will patrol Fresno parks overnight
California seizes 2,290 rifles and other firearms in 2018
DEA seizes enough fentanyl 'to kill nearly 2 million people' in one raid
SWAT standoff at apartment complex in southeast Fresno, man believed to be barricaded inside
Authorities looking for inmate who walked away from Mount Bullion Conservation Camp
Deadly Selma crash: Suspect postpones arraignment, 8-year-old's funeral being planned
Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for raping unconscious woman
Show More
Visalia mother arrested 8 months after infant nearly drowns
Series of random shootings terrifies Fresno County families
School 'pooperintendent' upset over release of mug shot
Fire at apartment complex in Central Fresno, several residents evacuated
'It's terrifying': Fresno school blocks YouTube over Momo Challenge
More TOP STORIES News