Local event centers see surge in bookings following Gov. Newsom's announcement

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Empty banquet halls will soon be a thing of the past.Gov. Newsom's announcement to reopen the state's economy fully by June 15 has customers and businesses taking action."When we got the announcement, our phone started to ring off the hook," says Painted Table Co-Owner Jeromie Hansen.The Painted Table is an event and catering company in Fresno.After the governor's announcement, the company booked seven weddings alone.But this wedding boom comes with a problem."I have to find the staff," Hansen said. "It's an industry-wide problem right now, getting the staff to come back for them to feel safe and compensated."Hansen says many would-be workers are reluctant to get off unemployment because they're afraid pandemic restrictions could return and force them out of work again.So -- Hansen has found a new way to incentivize his staff to come back -- raises."It's kind of hard to hire people when you don't even know if you're going to have hours to give them," says Fresno Breakfast House Owner Symone Tellawi. "So moving forward, we can securely say that, 'Hey we are hiring and we have every position available.'"The Grand Banquet Room at the Fresno Breakfast House also sat empty and vacant for the last year.The owner says she is excited to welcome guests back inside, but their first priority is safety."We are hoping that people are going to be safe still when they do come out for these events," Tellawi said.So with the June 15 date now less than 10 weeks away, they are hoping corporate parties, baby showers, bridal showers and wedding receptions will return."This solid date is giving everybody a lot of hope and kind of giving us some relief in being able to know where it's going in the future now," Tellawi said.