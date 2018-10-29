Macy's at Fashion Fair Mall still closed following equipment malfunction

It's still not known this morning just how long the Macy's store at Fashion Fair Mall in Northeast Fresno will remain closed.The store had to shut its doors to customers this weekend following an equipment malfunction that cut power inside the business.Fresno firefighters say a transformer on the outside of the building malfunctioned Saturday afternoon.That caused smoke to go inside of an electrical room and the power to go out inside the store.No one was hurt in the incident.