Made in the Valley: Peach on Earth Farms

Fresh fruit like peaches and nectarines are put out for sale at Peach on Earth Farms. Mary Lou Hurtado is the owner and is also known to her customers as the peach lady."I like it because I see it grow. You go, oh my gosh this is like a miracle to me."Mary Lou and her husband retired 16 years ago and then decided to move to the country, back to their farming roots and grow their farm from seed."We planted every tree here. I dig the holes, and she planted them, and it took off," said Alex Hurtado, Peach on Earth Farms.They now have about 50 varieties of fruits-- peaches, nectarines, pluots, apriums, and apricot."Here, because we sell it daily, we pick daily every day, and we sell it the same day," said Alex.The farm is a family affair with grandson Jonathan helping out."I've learned the value of money. You really learn what hard work is. It makes other jobs seem pretty easy. This demands a lot of physical activity."Their fruit brings customers from all over to the stand located off Shaw and Dower, just five miles west of the 99. Their Alberta peaches bring in special crowds."We'll have a lot of customers, maybe a thousand or something like that. So people are already calling from San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Oregon, LA. They want their orders already," Mary Lou said.They also sell to The Market on Herndon and West. While the two could be retired, They say this is the life."I don't want to be watching TV all day. Once in a while, we take a trip, but hey, I love doing this. I love it. It is Peach on Earth is what it is."As far as retirement, the Hurtados say they are not slowing down anytime soon.You can pick up apricots and more at The Peach on Earth fruit stand throughout the week. They'll keep running until they pick their last fruit in September.The hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m on Sunday.