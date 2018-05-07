MADERA COUNTY

Madera County ties for number one for most non-farm job growth

EMBED </>More Videos

Former farmland is now harvesting economic benefits in Madera County. (KFSN)

By
MADERA COUNTY (KFSN) --
Former farmland is now harvesting economic benefits in Madera County.

Madera County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Bobby Kahn said, "The leading sectors are construction and education, I think they play off each other. Where you have strong construction, you have a lot of growth in your area, of course, your education facilities are going to grow."

Madera County just ranked number one and tied with Calaveras County for non-farm job growth in the state. Kahn said the education field is hiring more people. Schools have been built and others are underway.

However, a lot of growth has been focused on construction along the Highway 41 corridor

"Riverstone is adding about 35 to 40 homes a month being sold, so that is a tremendous amount of growth out there. Tesoro Viejo is finishing its backbone infrastructure, you're going to see houses coming out of the ground right there toward the fall of this year," said Kahn.

Hundreds of people are working on the master-planned communities that will transform the landscape of Madera County. Kahn said in addition to construction, manufacturing is also steady in the county.

"You are seeing a resurgence in the manufacturing sector. All of our manufacturers are going strong and most of them are hiring. We are working with two right now that have substantial plans to add onto their facilities."

More jobs are bringing more people to Madera County as well.

"Madera County is actually number one in population growth. That population growth also drives jobs," said Kahn.

In addition to growth along the Highway 41 corridor, experts said construction has increased in Madera and building permits are up in Chowchilla. All positive signs of life after surviving the recession.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmadera countymaderajobsMadera
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MADERA COUNTY
Bass Lake courthouse closing before the end of the year
High-risk sex offender arrested after exposing himself to girls
First victim in serial highway shootings describes slow wave of terror
2 people killed when struck by truck after getting into fight in Madera County
Missing woman found on her birthday
More madera county
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News