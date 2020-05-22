business

New seating, major upgrades in the works for Regal Cinemas in River Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Things will look a little different when people are allowed to return to Regal Cinemas in River Park.

The theater announced a new 15-year lease and the start of a complete remodel. Construction will begin on June 1.

All of the 22 auditoriums will be modernized and upgraded with new seating once the project is complete.

VIP lounge areas, concession stands, restrooms, the lobby and the entire exterior facade will be updated.

The first step of the renovation will be the addition of an IMAX theater in the main building.
