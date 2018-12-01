Marriott International announces security breach that could impact 500 million guests

Marriott International says the personal information of millions of its hotel customers could be in the hands of hackers.Marriott is the largest hotel chain in the world and it announced a security breach that allowed hackers access to guest names, credit card info, passport numbers and more.It could impact up to 500 million guests.Marriott got an alert on September eighth about the database and learned there had been unauthorized access to the Starwood Network since 2014.Investigators say, despite the high cost to you, the information is typically only worth about $10 to a hacker.But when they steal information from millions of people at once, it adds up to quite a payday.