All rise for Mattel's new Judge Barbie

All rise for Her Honor, Judge Barbie.

Mattel's Barbie Career of the Year" doll is heading to the courtroom and hitting the shelves.

Judge Barbie comes in four different skin tones, each with its own hairstyle. She wears a traditional black robe, complete with a lace white collar, and carries a tiny gavel.

The Global Head of the Barbie Brand, Lisa McKnight, said 33 percent of sitting U.S. state judges are female. She hopes the new doll will inspire girls to take the bench, eventually increasing that number.

This year Mattel has released several new collection including, historical women, Day of the Dead, as well as adding dolls with wheelchairs and prosthetic limbs.
