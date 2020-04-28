Coronavirus

Mayor: Fresno pet groomers can now reopen as essential businesses


FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Danise Lundstrom is glad to be back in business as the City of Fresno deems pet groomers essential.

"We got word we can open this morning, and the phone has been nonstop," she said.

Lundstrom's business, Pampered Pet Grooming, is one of the many grooming businesses to reopen its doors on Tuesday.

There are new protocols that start as soon as the customer and their four-legged friends arrive at the shop.

"They call us when they get here, we open the door for them, they put the dogs in these cages, we stay back then we go and sanitize everything, groom it and then the reverse happens," she said. "They pay up contact-free."

At this point, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states there's no evidence that animals play a big role in spreading COVID-19, however, they do say the virus could spread from people to pets.

This comes as researchers believe a North Carolina family's pug may be the first to test positive for the coronavirus after most of the family tested positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Family dog tests positive for COVID-19 in North Carolina

Officials with the American Humane Society says pet owners shouldn't worry, but they should take some precautions.

"If you take your dog on a walk, keep them away from other dogs or cats," says Jean Shafiroff.

Lundstrom says she is hoping to help as many animals as she can while following new guidelines to make sure they're safe.

"This is our new normal for at least a few months," she said.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
