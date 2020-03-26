Coronavirus

McDonald's suspends all-day breakfast amid COVID-19 crisis, citing simplifying operations

McDonald's is suspending all-day breakfast amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fast food giant said it's being done to simplify operations in kitchens and for crews, as the virus strains day-to-day activity, CNN reported.

The move comes after McDonald's closed down all seating and play areas in its company-owned restaurants in the United States last week.

RELATED: Coronavirus closures: Restaurants, stores shuttering amid coronavirus outbreak

McDonald's introduced all-day breakfast in 2015.

Pulling it is a temporary move, and McDonald's plans to bring it back.

Waffle House closed over 300 restaurants, and many other fast food chains nationwide have shifted to pick-up or drive-thru only.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmcdonald'scoronavirusmcdonaldsfast food restaurantu.s. & worldbreakfast
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno's 'shelter in place' order extended to April 12, Mayor says
Worldwide coronavirus cases reach half-million
86-year-old woman beats COVID-19 after weeks in hospital
Airbnb hosts to offer free housing to 100,000 COVID-19 responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno's 'shelter in place' order extended to April 12, Mayor says
Big Fresno Fairgrounds could soon be used to treat COVID-19 patients
Crews respond to possible hazmat situation in Merced Co.
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
Worldwide coronavirus cases reach half-million
Girl Scouts delivering cookies to healthcare workers, first responders
Show More
Man injured in drive-by shooting in central Fresno
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Visalia
Employee at Corcoran prison tests positive for coronavirus
Family ditches birthday party for birthday parade for boy with spina bifida in Kingsburg
SoCal man arrested by FBI for touting coronavirus 'cure'
More TOP STORIES News