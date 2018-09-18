McDonald's workers striking to bring awareness to on-the-job sexual harassment

Workers at McDonald's in 10 cities across the country are planning to strike at lunchtime Tuesday.Employees at restaurants across Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago, among others, are participating. Protests will kick off at noon. The strike is aimed at bringing awareness to the idea that the fast food company isn't doing enough to prevent harassment at restaurants and to pressure management to take action.This is the first time a walkout like this has been organized since the hashtag me-too movement started.