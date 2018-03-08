MARIJUANA

Merced city leaders deliberating how to split commercial cannabis tax money

EMBED </>More Videos

The Merced City Council is looking at three different options on how to share revenue between police, fire, and parks. (KFSN)

The Merced City Council is looking at three different options on how to share revenue between police, fire, and parks.

They can either let the council decide what percentage each department gets. Guarantee at least 20 percent of the money go to parks and recreation or ensure that police, fire, and parks all get at least 20 percent while they decide how to split to rest of the revenue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmercedmarijuanaMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARIJUANA
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Three Visalia smoke shops busted for selling marijuana, pot products
Pot brownies given to students for homecoming votes, police say
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
More marijuana
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News