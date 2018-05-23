More hotels coming to Fresno County

People visiting Fresno County for sporting events or business will soon have more places to stay. A new Marriott Town Suites hotel is going up in Clovis, joining several other nearby hotels that have been filled to the brim with visitors."The last time one opened was in 2009, and we're running at almost 100% occupancy. So we need some new hotels and this is a welcome addition to Clovis," said Shawn Miller, Clovis business development manager.Miller said two more hotels should be built near the Sierra Vista Mall area including a Home2 Suites by Hilton and Courtyard by Marriott.In Fresno County, occupancy is up three-percent from 2016-2017, bringing in $13 million to Fresno and Clovis.So what's bringing people to stay local?"We have a lot of business travelers, but we also have the school district with great facilities and are hosting events like crazy. Not just events for the school, but they're hosting things like a statewide track meet, statewide swim and dive competition, or other events," Miller said.That's bringing hundreds, if not thousands to stay in the Valley. It's also bringing tax revenues to cities and creating a trickle-down effect.Fresno is also experiencing growth: a Hyatt Place is going up near Highway 41 and Alluvial, a Hampton Inn near the airport, and a Fairfield Inn in Northwest Fresno."I think the economy as good as it is, developers are more comfortable with what they see out there, and they want to move forward with the projects," said Mike Sanchez, Fresno Assistant Director of the Development Resource Management Department.Fresno city officials said medical services, events, and tourism are attracting to people to stay at these new hotels. Two requests in for new hotel permits include one in Downtown Fresno off M Street and Inyo next to the Fresno Convention Center.If approved, the hotel would be four to five stories tall. Permits could be issued in the next couple months, and construction could begin in the next year.