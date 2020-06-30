Music academy in Fresno's Tower District given green light to reopen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A music academy in Fresno's Tower District has been given the green light to reopen.Fresno Music Academy and Arts are welcoming students back to their studio on North Wishon Avenue.The school, formerly known as The Voice Shop, has been closed for months due to the pandemic. It's owners say they lost about 40% of their students during the closure and were forced to offer only online music and voice lessons, via Zoom."Some people are still going to choose to stay home and do zoom...and some people will choose to come in," said store owner, Debi Ruud. "There will probably be a lot less traffic for the first couple weeks until people get a sense and gain their confidence that they can come in here safely."The school has implemented new sanitation procedures and safety measures, including wearing a face mask and social distancing.Ruud says parents can either wait for their students in the car or inside.They have made studio space available so that anyone who chooses to wait in the building can do so safely.