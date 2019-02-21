BUSINESS

Ohio nail salon owner under fire for shop's controversial name

EMBED </>More Videos

A nail salon owner is under fire for the name of her business.

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio --
An Ohio nail salon owner is fighting backlash over her shop's controversial name.

"If you go in and get your nose done, it's called a nose job, right? Well, you come in and get your hands done, it's a hand job!" said owner Dawn Moon.

Moon named her shop "Hand Jobs Salon," saying she was struggling to come up with something that people could remember or wouldn't have trouble pronouncing.

But the name isn't sitting well with everyone.

Perkins Township Zoning Director Megan Shurland says there have been some complaints.

She adds that signs should not be indecent or obscene in nature.

"We have no stance on it other than we have to take into consideration the entire feel and community of Perkins Township," Shurland said.

The township is reviewing the name. It's expected to decide whether the sign meets zoning restrictions by the end of the week.

Moon says she plans to fight any name change.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldnailsviralOhio
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Fortnite and Nerf join forces; Blasters and Super Soakers coming soon
"Bar on wheels" serving up drinks in honor of a lost father
World Ag Expo ends, organizers say it was a success
Payless to file for bankruptcy, close 2,300 stores, report says
More Business
Top Stories
Wet February almost eliminates drought in California
CHP paces traffic over I-5 at Grapevine after reports of snow
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
Storm dropping snow on Las Vegas; 1 inch reported at airport
Fresno Police body camera shows deadly shooting
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Duke star Williamson sprains knee after Nike shoe blows out
CT man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding
Show More
Low snow levels cause dangerous conditions for traveling truckers
State agencies say Valley is prepared for a California megastorm
Snow Day School Schedules
Veteran finds uniform at antique store in Bakersfield three years after it was lost
Scores and highlights from Wednesday, February 20
More News