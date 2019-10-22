Business

Study: Nearly two-thirds of Uber riders don't tip their drivers

SAN FRANCISCO -- A new study finds 60-percent of Uber riders never tip their drivers.

Researchers from Stanford University and UC San Diego studied tipping on the Uber app. They found riders tip on only about 16-percent of Uber rides. Men are more likely to tip than women but female drivers get more tips than male drivers. Only one percent tip every ride.

RELATED: Uber Pets lets your furry friends join the ride

Tipping has been a source of debate for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft. For years, Uber refused to add a tipping option to its app, arguing it would make things too complicated. The company eventually added a tipping option.

The full study is published through the National Bureau of Economic Research.

RELATED: Uber unveils new safety features amid scathing report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscostanford universitylyfttippingrideshareu.s. & worlduber
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Obdulia Sanchez facing 6 charges after police chase
1 hurt, suspect in custody in Northern California high school shooting
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Victim says Fresno Anglican priest violated her during prayer session
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Madera man in custody, accused of causing crash that killed 3 people
Show More
New biological opinion could bring more water to Valley growers
Father accidentally backs over son with lawn mower: Police
Man robbed at gunpoint in NYC barbershop chair
Organizers file paper work to recall Fresno Unified trustee Terry Slatic
Fresno woman has enough of people dumping dogs along road
More TOP STORIES News