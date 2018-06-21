Need to connect? Boost Mobile opens its doors in northeast Fresno

A new spot to score cellphones and accessories has made its debut in the neighborhood. The new Boost Mobile is located at 1190 N. Chestnut Ave. in northeast Fresno.
The mobile carrier, with locations around the country, offers a variety of phones and plans. Customers can choose from prepaid or unlimited service, in addition to Wi-Fi hot spot options and more.
Boost Mobile has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Abdul R., who reviewed the new spot on June 14, said, "Great customer service! Go in and ask for Murad, he was great help. He helped me set up my new phone and transfer all my contacts and pictures."
Yelper Jennifer A. added, "This store is so clean and nice and the staff is even nicer. I came in because my phone cracked and didn't know how to file an insurance claim. They helped me all the way through and their customer service was so great I even ended up buying an extra phone for my brother."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Boost Mobile is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
