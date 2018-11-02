New businesses open in Kingsburg just in time for the holiday season

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) --Experts are predicting Americans will spend some serious cash this holiday season to the tune of about $720 billion. Small businesses in the Valley are hoping to get a piece of that.
New life and new businesses like The Mercantile are sprouting up in Kingsburg.
"Kingsburg is really revitalizing. So many new shops have opened. You can really do a lot of shopping in town. We are super excited we are all collaborating together with a holiday open house. You can literally spend the day in Kingsburg," said Jill O'Bannon, The Mercantile owner.
The Home decor and women's and children's clothing shop that just opened recently, part of the five businesses have just opened.
This weekend about 18 shops are taking part in the Kingsburg Downtown merchants holiday kickoff open house.
Merchants are hoping people will start thinking of the holidays now and shop nearby.
"I think to stay local just makes it seem like family," O'Bannon said.
New business Yours Truly just opened its doors and features gifts and engraved goods. The owner says instead of shopping, you can walk out with your gift the same day and save on shipping costs.
Anyone can personalize an item. All you can have to pick an item, take a look at the design on the computer, put it in the machine: engrave it, grab it and go.
Briana Valdez and her mother are the owners. The shop also features handmade bath products. They're hoping offer workshops and to be a destination.
"We offer home and garden decor. We have a wide variety of products that we sell, not only new but vintage pieces, many are from Europe. We have many items that are old from beyond the 1800s," said Briana Valdez.
The Bluebird Home and Lifestyle Market opens for the first time on Saturday.
"We're trying to get not only locals to come in, but we want people from Fresno all the way down to Visalia, Bakersfield and all the way up to Merced and Modesto," Valdez said.
The holiday kick off runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
In addition to these new shops, there are plans to bring two breweries and a bakery in the future.
You can follow The Kingsburg Mercantile on Facebook and The Bluebird Market on Instagram