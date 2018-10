A project is expected to break ground next year to bring a new hotel and conference center to Oakhurst.The Madera County Supervisors approved the agreement Tuesday giving Yosemite Resort LLC the green light to start work.The more than $20 million project would include 100-plus units and upscale cabins.There would also be a conference center that would seat around 500 people.It's estimated the resort would add about 80 jobs in the community