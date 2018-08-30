New Deli Delicious opens in Fresno's Tower District

Deli Delicious is opening a new restaurant in Fresno's Historic Tower District. It's located on Olive near Fulton Street and is one of many new businesses inviting you to visit the neighborhood.The official ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 12:30 Thursday afternoon, but the restaurant will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.Those who turn out for the grand opening can even give the Deli Delicious Prize Wheel a spin for their chance at winning free giveaway items, plus free food items.Deli Delicious already has several restaurants throughout Fresno and Clovis. The food they serve includes sandwiches, salads, soups and more.