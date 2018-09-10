AFFORDABLE HOUSING

New development underway in 52-acre parcel in Clovis

EMBED </>More Videos

Clovis city leaders will consider zoning changes to be in compliance with state law regarding affordable housing.

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Clovis city leaders will consider zoning changes to be in compliance with state law regarding affordable housing.

"The legislation that the state adopted equates the 20 units per acre as being the threshold for affordability," said City Manager Luke Serpa.

Clovis City Manager Luke Serpa says the state is demanding more high-density housing.

A complex with 20 units per acre would be similar to the Hotchkiss Terrace senior living center in Clovis. But three-story apartment complexes probably would not be well-received.

"We can zone the land for that. I don't know if any of that will be built, at least not in the near future because there's just not a lot of market for that kind of density in town," said Serpa.

The state says Clovis came 4,425 housing units short of being in compliance.

Rezoning parcels to include high-density options may prevent the city from losing state grant funding.

"We would lose the ability to get those grants. They could refer us to the state attorney general's office for enforcement action which includes penalties," said Serpa.

In the future, City leaders will also look at possibly rezoning vacant or soon to be vacant business parcels to include mixed-use/housing options.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesshousingaffordable housingclovisClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Tiny homes coming to Old Town Clovis
Legacy of Cesar Chavez helping low income families
Pre-applications accepted soon for 'Section 8' program
Condemned Bay Area home sells for $1.2 million
More affordable housing
BUSINESS
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News