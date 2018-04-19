FRESNO

New Fresno business is giving people the ability to drive supercars without the super price

EMBED </>More Videos

Buying a super car can set you back hundreds of thousands of dollars, but if you're just looking a joy ride there's a much more affordable option, Oxotic. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Buying a supercar can set you back hundreds of thousands of dollars, but if you're just looking a joy ride, there's a much more affordable option: Oxotic.

Kevin Mosesian, the Founder of Oxotic, said, "I thought, what a great opportunity to share that experience with other people young and old-- and it gives them a chance to actually drive the cars."


The way it works is, you choose how many miles you want to travel and which car you want to drive. A pacer car will then guide you on your chosen trip.

The shortest trip is 15 miles in about 25 minutes and the longest is 165 miles and includes a drive through Yosemite National Park.

Some of the cars include the Audi R8 Spyder, the Ferrari 458 Spider, and the Lamborghini Superleggera.

Mosesian's love for cars started at a young age. When he was eight his life was forever changed after he rode in an exotic car.

"My uncle's friend gave me a ride in his Ferrari convertible, and it was so memorable for me that I loved cars ever since."

Now Mosesian gets to share that same love and passion with the people of the Central Valley.

"The best part is when they come back from taking one of these cars out, the smile on their face is just stuck there for at least an hour."

In the future, Mosesian said he wants to add even more cars to his fleet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscarsmall businessgood newsfresnoFresno - Northwest
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News