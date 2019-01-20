RESTAURANTS

New healthy eatery Tower Blendz offers smoothies, acai bowls and more

EMBED </>More Videos

New healthy eatery Tower Blendz offers smoothies, acai bowls and more

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you like smoothies and tasty, healthy options the Tower District has a new place for you.

Tower Blendz, located on Olive and Wishon Avenues, opened its doors Saturday.

The local eatery offers acai bowls and smoothies along with salads.

We spoke with the owner who says their goal is to not just serve food abut also the community.

"We have reading circle, tutoring club and we are also working with the Fresno County Public Safety Association to create a program called Invest," said Antony Ayodele.

Story time for kids will be held on Saturdays at 11 a.m.

There will also be an open mic night on the first and third Wednesday of every month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessrestaurantfoodhealthy recipeshealthy livingFresno - Tower District
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RESTAURANTS
Chipotle launches 4 new bowls to 'fit your lifestyle'
Celebrate with birthday freebies in January!
Denny's honors veterans with free grand slam
Two new restaurants opening up in North Fresno
Places to eat, drink and visit in Boston and Los Angeles
More restaurants
BUSINESS
Tesla to cut its staff by 7 percent, says road ahead very difficult
Downtown revitalization going strong in the new year
Sears survives after $5B rescue plan approved
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
More Business
Top Stories
Family, friends honor U.S. airman killed in military exercise in Ukraine
Man shot, killed at party in Dos Palos; deputies search for possible suspects
Clovis community remembers Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy
Thousands gather in Fresno for third annual Women's March
Trump offers temporary 'Dreamers' deal for border wall
Man takes off with woman's car, children after argument outside store
Man steals mail truck, crashes in Northwest Fresno
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Show More
Women's March signs and calls to action: PHOTOS
Couple killed in Yosemite fall were drunk at time of accident, autopsy says
US pairs figure skating champion commits suicide at 33
5-year-old fights rare disease, needs bone marrow transplant
Motorola bringing back 'Razr' phone with a few upgrades
More News