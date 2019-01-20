New healthy eatery Tower Blendz offers smoothies, acai bowls and more

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --If you like smoothies and tasty, healthy options the Tower District has a new place for you.
Tower Blendz, located on Olive and Wishon Avenues, opened its doors Saturday.
The local eatery offers acai bowls and smoothies along with salads.
We spoke with the owner who says their goal is to not just serve food abut also the community.
"We have reading circle, tutoring club and we are also working with the Fresno County Public Safety Association to create a program called Invest," said Antony Ayodele.
Story time for kids will be held on Saturdays at 11 a.m.
There will also be an open mic night on the first and third Wednesday of every month.