New home decor store At Home opens in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Home decor lines the walls and the shelves at a new store in Clovis."There's nobody here's that does what we do, so here we go Clovis," said Billy Williams, store director for At Home.At Home just opened Tuesday to the public. It took over the space left vacant by Kmart.The 100,000 square feet space is now full of home decor goods and has been dubbed the superstore of home decor."It is overwhelming, but they have a lot of selections. It's really pretty," said Vuthy Le of FresnoThe Clovis store is its fourth location. The other three are in Southern California and across the nation. The company has plans to expand in California.City officials are happy to welcome At Home. They say it's critical for Shaw to be vibrant."With Costco investing millions of dollars on the new store there, a new hotel coming in, Hobby Lobby taking over the old Toys R Us. We're seeing it being held on to and being set up for the next generation to be a strong retail corridor," said Andy Haussler, Clovis economic development directorThey expect Hobby Lobby to be open sometime this summer.In addition to At Home, officials hope other businesses will come to Shaw Avenue to help revitalize the area and positively impact the economy.