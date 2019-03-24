coffee

Kuppa Joy Coffee House to open new location in Northeast Fresno

The owners are turning a Starbucks near Cedar and Shepherd into their new café.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you like Kuppa Joy Coffee House you might like the coffee shop's new location in Northeast Fresno.

The owners are turning a Starbucks near Cedar and Shepherd into their new café.

One of the managers told us they are planning to change the entire look and feel of the place.

But they plan to keep the same joy that is in other locations in this one.

"We'll bring in some wines chocolate pairings with expresso a little breakfast menu as well kitchen so it'll be kind of a whole new feel," said barista Amanda Ardemagni.

This Kuppa Joy location will also have better parking.

So far no word yet on when it will officially open.
