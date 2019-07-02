New Madera business brings jobs to the community

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- There was a lot of excitement as local leaders and business owners started moving dirt for the start of a new business, TranPak, in Madera."Very exciting," said executive director of the Madera County Economic Development Commission, Bobby Kahn. "This is what you really work for when you're in economic development is the day you get to break on a new business."Kahn says the business fits the needs of the Valley in a convenient location."They manufacture plastic pallets and they can customize a plastic pallet to fit any need you may have," he said.TranPak chose Madera's Freedom Industrial Park for their expansion.They'll also be near one of their customers, Deer Point Group."This is fantastic for the city, especially out here at the Industrial Park," said Mayor Andy Medellin. "We look forward to having TranPak transfer from Fresno to Madera and create a number of jobs here for the city."The Freedom Industrial Park was formed about five years ago by the owner of Span Construction and Engineering, King Husein, and Bobby Kahn with the EDC.Husein's company has constructed three buildings on site and will put up the latest TranPak site as well."The building is about 65,000 square feet," Husein said. "It includes a manufacturing component, warehousing and about 5,000 square feet of offices."Once the design is finalized, and a permit is received, it could be completed in March.TranPak is just one piece of the puzzle of Freedom Industrial Park. Officials said there are about 65 acres available for other businesses to call this place home.