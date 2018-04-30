New restaurants and retail coming to River Park

New eateries and stores are coming to the River Park Shopping Center. One of the more notable changes will be at the building previously used by Chevy's, that has sat vacant for the last two years. That will be the new home of "Texas de Brazil," a restaurant chain that's decided to expand to Fresno."It's a great high-end steakhouse," explains Tracy Kashian, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for River Park. "It's a new concept: it's Texas barbecue with Brazilian meat, the way they prepare it and cook it. So it's something very exciting that's coming to Fresno."The chain has only one other location in California, located down in Irvine. It is hoping to win over hungry clients with its traditional Brazilian meats and Texas spirit.They are not the only eatery that is new to River Park.Tracy Kashian explains the changes to the shops. "We have Blaze Pizza that will be expanding into the old Rocky Mountain (Chocolate Factory) space. We have the Rocky Mountain franchisee from Fashion Fair opening up a Rocky Mountain (in a new location), so we haven't lost a Rocky Mountain.Besides sweet treats, people will also be able to shop for the latest Vans apparel and shoes. The store opens Wednesday.Parents will also have a kid-friendly hair salon called Cookie Cutter that's going in next to European Wax.Changes will also be coming to the old World Sports Café, there are plans to have a hamburger restaurant and Asian fusion restaurant split the space. Kashian says they have been working on the permitting.The old Boomers property is vacant and Kashian says River Park is open to new concepts for space.The JCPenney's property could be split into two different businesses, River Park is working with interested clients.A lot of establishments are expected to open this summer or within the next year.River Park officials say customers habits change, they are responding by changing the mix of retail and restaurants at the center.