New restaurants open at Cedar and Herndon in northeast Fresno

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Business development is picking up in northeast Fresno at the corner of Cedar and Herndon.

Freshly baked bread is the secret to a great sandwich at Geno's Sandwiches & Salads To Go.

The decades-old business recently relocated to the southeast corner of Herndon and Cedar at the Cedar Tree Village.

"A lot of customers live over here in North Fresno and they always made the commute over there to Ashlan. We found a good location so we snatched it up. It's been working out. We have a lot of customers that work here at these stores," says Adriana Flores of Geno's.

The shopping center is busy, with just a few vacancies.

The locally owned restaurant is counting on its regulars and an influx of new customers living nearby, or working at medical offices and Fresno State.

At Cedar Plaza, several new restaurants have popped up, including Boston House of Pizza and Happy Lemon.

The center has had some work.

"The Fresno retail market is all about 'show me'. There's new ownership here and we wanted to make an impression that we're ready to do business and attract business," says Doug Holton of Siegel Property Management.

Holton says they're working to get a business into the old RN market space.

The exterior has been painted and they've retrofitted it with LED lights.

They're also working with an architect and engineer to raise the facade.

"There's a lot of traffic on Herndon that we would like to know we are here," says Holton.

In the northeast corner, Homi-ya ramen has been open a year.

The owners boil their broth for ten hours, serving a variety of ramen and other items.

They hope all the time, commitment and quality will bring a loyal following so they can stay in business and thrive.
