New shopping center in Madera County in the works

What was once an olive tree orchard, is now poised to become Madera County's next hot shopping spot."A place where people want to come, be entertained, do their shopping and have their offices," said Tim Jones, Riverstone developer about Riverwalk.Riverstone, which could one day be home to more than 6,500 homes and condos. There are about 140 acres of commercial property. Off Highway 41 and Avenue 12, on the south and north sides about 95 acres will be developed. Right now they're focusing on 50 acres on the south side."Our anticipated tenants would be restaurants, retail establishments, probably going to be more focused on the smaller type boutique retail establishments. Not so much the larger department store types, they may have a presence, but they would have a smaller footprint," Jones said.Jones believes the shopping center will attract nearby residents who want somewhere to eat or shop, but also those traveling along Highway 41. The development will also feature an attraction with a river and entertainment."It's a work, play, and live atmosphere. We've got a really cool thing coming in. It's a river that goes in the middle of all the commercial. So you don't just come and shop and leave. You get to have your lunch outside with the river and the water-- it's peaceful," said Ashley Missel, commercial broker.Missel commercial says they've gotten interest from national companies and local brands who want to be a part of the new center. A daycare, school, and dental office could also be in the works.They have interest from several companies but are waiting to figure out the best fit for the development before finalizing plans. If all goes well, developers hope to break ground in spring of 2019.