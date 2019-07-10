'No Surrender Adventure Park' expands Clovis facility with new ropes course.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kids are gearing up for some fun at the new attraction for "No Surrender Adventure Park."The indoor family entertainment center opened at Sierra Vista Mall two years ago, but just two weeks ago they added a new two-story ropes course."We're always looking to expand and bring new and exciting attractions to our facility for our community to come in and have fun with their friends and family," said General Manager Austin Samuelian.He said once kids and adults are strapped in they can take on 17 different obstacles that range from walking on a variety of platforms and pedal stools.The new course covers 864 square feet and safety is top priority.Kids must meet a certain height requirement if they plan to take on the ropes course alone or with an adult."We do have a staff member who is up there at all times who will watch over and survey the children. We have a stop play word. So if you yell the stop play word that lets the attendant know you need some help and they will come out and assist," said Samuelian.Wednesday morning kids from a summer camp hosted by "No Surrender" got to climb the ropes course for a second time.A fear of heights didn't scare them since they were so focused on each obstacle."When you go to that part there is a wood link sticking out of the rock wall and you step on it while you are stepping on the rocks and you have to go across," said Genna Kuhnel, 7-Years-Old."I just like how there are a whole bunch different parts that you can do," said Tanner Kuhnel, 10-Years-Old."No Surrender" attracts people from across the Central Valley and the Bay Area.Samuelian said they are looking to expand in Fresno with a location near Kings Canyon and Willow.