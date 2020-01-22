North Fork native, champion opens axe throwing business

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- A world champion ax thrower is opening up his world to the public.
Throwing bullseye after bullseye takes more than just luck, it takes talent and determination.
"Last year, I was fortunate enough to be #2 in the nation in still timber sports, which qualified me to compete on the U.S. team internationally in the Czech Republic," said Nate Hodges.
Hodges is a world champion, and he's allowing others to try their hand as a lumberjack with his new business Yosemite Axe Throwing, in Oakhurst. The North Fork native has competed in lumberjack and wood chopping sports around the world for more than a decade.
"It's a total stress reliever. There's a good feeling about it," Hodges said.
At Yosemite Axe Throwing, visitors come for an adventure and to try something new.
Hodges said although it looks intimidating at first, people quickly warm up.
"I have kids of all ages, elders, senior citizens. Every person out of 300 that have come in the last three weeks have been able to take the axe, throw it and hit a bullseye," he said.
There are nine targets for people to try out.
"It's a never-ending amazing air freshener when you walk in here, and you smell the pine and the cedar."
Hodges actually used local resources to build his business.
"The targets are from ponderosa pines that were lost because of the bug kill and drought. Same as the cedar poles. All of our cedar slab countertops were salvaged from a local burn scar two years back," he said.
It's a mountain business that's right on target for those looking for a unique experience.
If you're interested in hitting a bullseye, Yosemite Axe Throwing is open seven days a week off Highway 41.
