Northwest Fresno Toys-R-Us Store begins "going out of business" sale

About 170 Toys-R-Us locations across the country won the bankruptcy approval to close.Liquidation sales could have started as early as today at some stores. Action News called the Toys-R-Us on Shaw Avenue in Northwest Fresno and they confirm the sales begin today.Toys-R-Us is expected to release more details, but sales would be completed by April 15th.Hobbled by $5 billion in debt, the company that once dominated toy sales in the U.S. filed for bankruptcy protection in September.Chairman and CEO Dave Brandon wrote a letter in January saying that tough decisions are required to save Toys R Us.The retailer began notifying stores that would be closing in early February. One of the stores on the list is the location in Northwest Fresno near Shaw and Marty Avenues.Toys R Us is based in Wayne, New Jersey.