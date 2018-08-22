BUSINESS

Orchard Supply Hardware is closing and Fresno shoppers are disappointed

It is the beginning of the end for Orchard Supply Hardware. Parent company Lowe's announced Tuesday it's closing all of its 99 locations, including seven in the Fresno area.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Shoppers were disappointed after hearing the news. They say they're going to miss OSH's customer service.

Arnold Chaidez of Fresno relies on OSH for his landscaping business.

"Everything that I want is here, and they're real good to you, they help you when you're in there. It's really a nice store."

Chaidez says she's been shopping at the North Fresno location on Blackstone for over two decades.

"I just feel bad for the people who work here. What are they going to do? It's hard for everybody."

About 4,000 employees will be affected by the closures.

CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement, "Decisions that impact our people are never easy. We will be providing outplacement services for impacted associates. And they will be given priority status if they choose to apply for other Lowe's positions."

Fresno City Councilman Clint Olivier said those job losses would be felt in the city.

"We care about those people who are going to be losing their jobs. Unemployment is always a little higher here in Fresno than in other parts of the state and the country."

Olivier hopes that investors will see the benefit of the store locations so the buildings won't stay vacant for long.

"Really it is not a cause for alarm. People should be optimistic that yes when one business shuts its doors its a tragedy but we're going to see an opportunity here for somebody else to come in and take advantage of those great locations."
