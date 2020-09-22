business

Owner of Pismo's, Westwood's to sue Fresno over COVID-19 business closures

David Fansler's attorneys say the actions of the city were "targeted," "unlawful" and harmful."
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno restaurant owner David Fansler has filed a legal claim in an effort to sue the City of Fresno for its enforcement of state-mandated business closures on his businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorneys for David Fansler claim the city used code enforcement officers to carry out a "discriminatory attack" against his three restaurants, Pismo's Coastal Grill, Westwood's BBQ and Yosemite Ranch.

A lawsuit will also be filed against the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for threatening to take away liquor licenses from any restaurants in Fresno that opened in defiance of state health safety orders.

The claim filing comes one day after hundreds of people held a rally in downtown Fresno on Monday, demanding the Fresno County Board of Supervisors to allow for more business sectors to reopen.

Fresno County is currently in the purple level of California's new tiered system which only allows for outdoor dining, and other limited reopening guidelines for businesses.

